A considerationon my Letter to the President of the USCCB and to the CDFabout the experimental gene serum﻿ ﻿By Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (link)﻿ ﻿January 27, 2021﻿ ﻿As was foreseeable, my open Letter to the President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and to the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (here) about the moral liceity, effectiveness, and dangerous nature of the experimental gene serums which are supposedly vaccines against Covid received no response: this shows that the question I have raised is not considered relevant by either the American Episcopate or the former Holy Office; or perhaps that – precisely because of its importance – it has been decided to ignore it, following the official narrative embraced by the Vatican.﻿ ﻿The multiple Vatican endorsements of the criminal mass vaccine campaign confirm the full adherence of the Hierarchy to the globalist narrative, without taking even the slightest account of the serious critiques of the so-called vaccines, both in terms of their production as well as their demonstrated ineffectiveness, the weakness of the immune system that they induce, and finally the serious side effects they entail.﻿ ﻿Prelates who betray their mandate, who are almost always just as corrupt in doctrine as they are in morals, have occupied the Church of Christ in order to transform Her into a state church, a zealous servant of the New World Order and apostate in its faith. What was an infiltration up until a few decades ago has been transformed into a true and proper invasion in all of the Roman Dicasteries and in the peripheral organs of the Holy See. The Pontifical Academy for Life is no exception. It has become an organ of neo-malthusianism even to the point of declaring that subjecting oneself to inoculation with the experimental drug is an act of love and a moral duty, incontrovertibly denying not only the evidence of the facts but also the existence of a global plan that has deliberately caused this psycho-pandemic in order to bring about a ruthless reduction of the world population – especially the elderly – and impose forms of control and restriction of the natural rights of citizens. Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, after having displayed a collectivist mentality worthy of the worst communist dictatorships (here), denies that there is a “conspiracy” (here) just as the United Nations’ “Agenda 2030” – that is, the “Great Reset” of the World Economic Forum – is explicitly mentioned by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (here). Access to the Vatican and the offices of the Roman Curia is now forbidden to employees and anyone who does not have the “super green pass”: Cardinals and Prelates who are healthy or who have recovered from Covid are not permitted to carry out their duties in the Roman Dicasteries, and unvaccinated employees are left at home without any salary. As a practical example of inclusivity and mercy, the Bergoglian “pontificate” repudiates itself.﻿ ﻿If it is not surprising that the deep church is totally subservient to the deep state, nor that Bergoglio wants to put himself forward as a candidate for the presidency of the Religion of Humanity that the New World Order intends to establish, on the other hand we see that the pandemic represents only one aspect of the complex network of complicity between the globalist oligarchy, the financial power of the pharmaceutical companies, international institutions, and national governments all over the world. We find confirmation of this in the Argentine’s confidential meetings with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, denounced by Edward Pentin at the National Catholic Register (here) and by Jules Gomes at Church Militant (here), in which there also emerges the substantial funding – to the tune of 1.6 billion dollars per year since 2014 – that the communist dictatorship of Beijing is said to have paid to the disastrous Vatican coffers as payment for the Holy See’s silence about the persecution of Catholics of the clandestine Church in China, whose martyrs have been betrayed and ruthlessly ignored by the very people who should instead be defending them and denouncing the violations of their human rights.﻿ ﻿These joint interests are much broader and also involve other characters: time will do justice to the complicity of the Bergoglian church with the protagonists of the global coup that is currently underway, and, along with the masks that have been imposed on the population, time will also make the masks fall from those who have disguised themselves as saviors of humanity while in fact they sought to subjugate the peoples of the world and exterminate citizens or make them chronically ill.﻿ ﻿Anyone who is not blinded by prejudice or discredited by macroscopic conflicts of interest has now understood that the moral evaluation of the experimental gene serum cannot and should not be limited to an analysis of its individual elements, but must also extend to the overall picture, which alone can show the relation between the emergency pandemic, the vaccine campaign, the boycott of available treatments, the imposition of the “green pass,” and the destruction of the social and economic fabric of many nations. Looking at the gene serum as if it were a real vaccine that prevents a serious illness is useless, because its effectiveness in preventing contagion is zero, and Covid is not a fatal disease if treated promptly. The news of the falsification of official data regarding deaths as a result of Covid by health institutions is accompanied by the inefficiency of the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) in reporting adverse cases, to which is added the passive supervision of the European health system, in violation of the regulations in force for experimental drugs.﻿ ﻿Someone maintained that my intervention on this topic was a sort of “invasion of the field [of medicine]” by a Bishop, especially because of the scientific topics that I addressed. And in order to teach me not to meddle in specialized issues, a paper was published by Doctor Gwyneth A. Spaeder (here) which was intended to refute my arguments. The affair was so badly orchestrated, with such bias, that it ended up bringing to light Dr. Spaeder’s conflicts of interest. Doctor Massimo Citro Della Riva wanted to intervene in my defense, responding point-by-point, backing up his answers with hundreds of authoritative sources and unequivocal proofs (here). Dr. Spaeder’s second paper in reply to Dr. Citro (here) did not present any valid element to even minimally rebut Dr. Citro’s statements. Dr. Citro now sets forth a conclusion to the dispute with a new irreproachable letter.﻿ ﻿With the courtesy and refinement that always distinguish him, Dr. Citro has demonstrated the groundlessness of what Dr. Spaeder has affirmed, in particular by highlighting the conflict of interest that involves doctors, pharmaceutical companies, scientific publications, drug agencies, university bodies, and public institutions. But according to some, pointing out the evidence of a malicious intention in the management of the pandemic is an indication of psychiatric disturbance or diabolical possession: which says a lot about the professionalism of certain journalism outlets and the decline of certain news agencies (here).﻿ ﻿Having taken note of the scandalous apostasy of the Hierarchy on the one hand and the criminal plan of the globalist oligarchy on the other, one then understands why Bergoglio and his court are necessary supporters of the coup in progress. The corruption of the pharmaceutical industry, although it is well known, is deliberately ignored, because BigPharma is one of the principal allies of the elite in the pursuit of the Great Reset. The Bergoglian church is also a supporter of the New World Order, and the crimes committed under the pretext of the pandemic are culpably silenced by Bergoglio because he hopes to gain political advantage. This coup will be thwarted, and along with it the sect of heretics and corrupt men that now occupies the Vatican will inexorably collapse.﻿ ﻿But in order for the truth to triumph and the guilty to be condemned, it is necessary to open our eyes, recognizing the crisis of authority both at the political and religious levels: both of these, having denied their origin in God the Creator, Lord, and Redeemer, have lost their legitimacy, and as a result they have also lost the obligation on the part of citizens and the faithful to obey them. Let us pray therefore that both civil and ecclesiastical rulers may understand that only by returning to God and His Law will they be able to merit the respect that today it is a duty to deny them. And may the Lord protect and give courage to those who oppose the kingdom of Satan on earth.﻿ ﻿+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop27 January 2022S. Joannis Chrysostomi Episcopi et Confessoris et Ecclesiae DoctorisFeast of St. John Chrysostom, Bishop, Confessor and Doctor of the Church