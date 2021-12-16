Archbishop Viganò defends Cardinal Müller and his Great Reset critique

Vigano comments on those considered by the 'globalist Sanhedrin' to be heretics, 'unworthy to ask questions about the new dogmas of the health religion defined ex cathedra by the experts in the pay of BigPharma.'

(LifeSiteNews) – After Cardinal Gerhard Müller gave Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel a thoughtful and good interview concerning the coronavirus lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and especially the dangerous and anti-democratic agenda of the Great Reset, he came under strong attacks in Germany. Both state and faith leaders rebuked him for purportedly spreading “conspiracy theories” and even “anti-semitic codes,” because he mentioned George Soros as one of the globalists whose worldview he is rejecting.

LifeSite reached out to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, whose strong position against the Great Reset is well-known, asking him whether he would like to comment on the strong reaction against Cardinal Müller’s reasonable critic of the current political developments which seem to use the health crisis in order to establish an anti-democratic, globalist order.

Ephpheta, quod est, Adaperire!

“Ephphatha!”, which means: “Be opened!”

Mk 7:34

The virologist who affirms the ineffectiveness of the vaccine and highlights the serious conflicts of interest in the officials responsible for the authorization of drugs or therapies; the member of the Parliament who objects to the advisability of imposing lockdowns after they have proved useless to contain the pandemic and disastrous for the nation’s economy; the jurist who criticizes the rules imposed by the Government in violation of the Constitution; the parish priest who from the pulpit questions the morality of an experimental serum produced with abortive fetuses; the intellectual who points out how the criminal plan of the Great Resetpromoted by the World Economic Forum and the United Nations Agenda 2030 find timely and disturbing realization precisely following that pandemic emergency hoped for since 2009 by Jacques Attali in the French weekly L’Express are considered by the globalist Sanhedrin as heretics, unworthy to ask questions about the new dogmas of the health religion defined ex cathedra by the experts in the pay of BigPharma. We can imagine what honesty and impartiality can be ensured by controllers paid by the controlled. am not surprised that the truth provokes mixed reactions in those who propagate the error that opposes it. The reactions of the Pharisees to the words of Our Lord – starting with the theatrical gestures of Caiaphas to the proclamation of His divinity by the Messiah – always betray the anger of liars and people in bad faith in the face of the affirmation of truth and intellectual honesty. And this indignation as forced as it is unmotivated, having no arguments to counter the refutation, often moves to the interlocutor, in an attempt to ridicule him, make him pass for mad or a dangerous criminal: the examples we have been able to witness to those who have put in any of the cornerstones of the official narrative on Covid are the confirmation of an intolerant attitude on the part of those who lie, and at the same time the accusation of intolerance towards those who limit themselves to saying a clear evidence of truth.

There is no point in citing the writings and the statements of the exponents of the deep state in which they brazenly confess their criminal project. Let’s take for example the quote from Jacques Attali:

«History teaches us that humanity evolves significantly only when it is really afraid: then it initially develops defense mechanisms; sometimes intolerable (of scapegoats and totalitarianisms); sometimes useless (of distraction); sometimes effective (therapies that deny all previous moral principles if necessary). Then, once the crisis is over, fear transforms these mechanisms to make them compatible with individual freedom and enroll them in a democratic health policy» (https://scenarieconomici.it/jacques-attali-una-piccola-pandemia-permettera- to-establish-a-world-government /).

These words were spoken in 2009, in the imminence of the swine flu for which the WHO was then denounced. In them we can have confirmation of an exact picture of the methods of managing the health emergency, indeed even of the planning of the emergency itself, with the provision of possible responses from citizens. Just a few days ago Attali was interviewed without wearing a mask by two prone journalists, whom he scolded because they were holding the mask under their noses. The anecdote – which you can find in a video on the Internet – is proven proof of the absurdity of the pandemic narrative, which applies to the subjects and slaves of the system, but not to those in charge. Biden, Johnson, Merkel, Draghi, Bergoglio and all the “greats of the world” flaunt contempt for the masses, imposing on them absurd rules that they are the first to break precisely to demonstrate that adherence to this pandemic cult requires fideistic assent, and not it has nothing scientific.

His Eminence Müller, who is an intellectually honest person, said things already denounced by Cardinal Burke, by Msgr. Schneider and myself, among others; things that Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Bill Gates and all the followers of the Great Reset have always publicly declared, even producing official documents and printing books in which they explain in detail the different scenarios that can be predicted, from pandemic to climatic emergency. And the words of the Cardinal are the confirmation that his name affixed to my Appeal for the Church and for the world of last May 2020 was meditated and desired. I thank Eminence of him for that gesture in some respects courageous.

And I regret that in Germany the mainstream media have accused Cardinal Müller of anti-Semitism, for the simple fact that George Soros and Klaus Schwab have Jewish origins, while they have scrupulously avoided entering into the merits of the matter. Yet similar denunciations against the globalist elite and in particular against Schwab, Gates, Soros, the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers are made by orthodox rabbis and Jews who survived the Nazi concentration camps: are they anti-Semites too? But, again: asking reasonable questions to those who are biased is useless. As in Aesop’s tale, the wolf at the top of the waterway believes he has the right not to let the water be polluted by the lamb downstream.

I can imagine that, for a Cardinal who was also Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, it is somehow challenging and not so easy to take a stand on an issue that sees Bergoglio on the opposite side of propagating Pfizer vaccines and supporting the green economy and inclusive capitalism with the Rothschilds and Rockefellers. But I also think that, if His Eminence had the honesty to denounce the anti-human conspiracy of the New World Order and the interference of the billionaires Gates and Soros in the destiny of nations based on the evidence and the consent of their statements, he will recognize with equal clarity of analysis the same consent to the globalist ideology in the tenant of Santa Marta, who just recently blessed an inter-religious park in Argentina and approved the Foundation Fratelli tutti and its “holistic training” for dialogue with religions. If the interference of Soros and Gates in the government of nations is evident, Bergoglio’s responsibility in giving dignity and legitimacy to the accomplices of the WEF and the UN, to their plans and to those who cooperate with them is undeniable; because ecumenism, the divinization of Mother Earth, the “Amazonian” dimension of the Church, the synodal path, the transhumanism of the Foundation for Artificial Intelligence and all the unfortunate innovations of this pontificate are perfectly consistent with this framework, are instrumental to it and pursue the same end, namely the establishment of the Religion of Humanity which is the necessary goal of the New World Order.

If the health emergency has caused incalculable damage, it has nevertheless the merit of having opened the eyes of so many blind people, of having healed so many deaf and dumb, who return to listen and speak. This grace must be an opportunity for all of us to be able to evaluate with a supernatural gaze what is happening before our eyes, to perceive the inspiring principles and the undeclared purposes, to denounce those responsible and to warn the simple, who rightly expect let their Pastors be the ones to give them healthy indications, and not to push them into the abyss. And to understand how true are the words of the Lord: «Without me you can do nothing» (Jn 15: 5).

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

December 16, 2021

Ephpheta, quod est, Adaperire!

Effatà, cioè: Apriti!

Mc 7, 34

Il virologo che afferma l’inefficacia del vaccino e evidenzia i gravi conflitti di interesse nei funzionari preposti all’autorizzazione dei farmaci o delle terapie; il parlamentare che obbietta l’opportunità di imporre lockdown dopo che si sono dimostrati inutili al contenimento della pandemia e disastrosi per l’economia della Nazione; il giurista che critica le norme imposte dal Governo in violazione della Costituzione; il parroco che dal pulpito mette in dubbio la moralità di un siero sperimentale prodotto con cellule di feti abortivi; l’intellettuale che fa notare come il piano criminale del Great Reset promosso dal World Economic Forum e dall’Agenda 2030 delle Nazioni Unite trovino puntuale e inquietante realizzazione proprio a seguito di quell’emergenza pandemica auspicata sin dal 2009 da Jacques Attali sul settimanale francese L’Express, vengono ritenuti dal Sinedrio globalista come eretici, indegni di porsi domande sui nuovi dogmi della religione sanitaria definiti ex cathedra dagli esperti al soldo di BigPharma. Possiamo immaginare quale onestà e quale imparzialità possa essere assicurata da controllori pagati dai controllati.on mi stupisce che la verità provochi reazioni scomposte in chi propaganda l’errore che ad essa si oppone. Le reazioni dei farisei alle parole di Nostro Signore – ad iniziare dai gesti teatrali di Caifa alla proclamazione della propria divinità da parte del Messia – tradiscono sempre la rabbia dei bugiardi e delle persone in malafede davanti all’affermazione della verità e all’onestà intellettuale. E questa indignazione tanto forzata quanto immotivata, non avendo argomenti per ribattere alla confutazione, spesso si sposta sull’interlocutore, nel tentativo di ridicolizzarlo, farlo passare per matto o per un pericoloso criminale. Gli esempi a cui abbiamo potuto assistere a chi abbia messo in discussione uno qualsiasi dei capisaldi della narrazione ufficiale sul Covid sono la conferma di un atteggiamento intollerante da parte di chi mente, e allo stesso tempo all’accusa di intolleranza nei confronti di chi si limita a dire una palese evidenza di verità.

A nulla vale citare gli scritti degli esponenti del deep state in cui confessano sfrontatamente il loro progetto criminale. Prendiamo ad esempio proprio la citazione di Jacques Attali:

«La storia ci insegna che l’umanità evolve significativamente soltanto quando ha realmente paura: allora essa inizialmente sviluppa meccanismi di difesa; a volte intollerabili (dei capri espiatori e dei totalitarismi); a volte inutili (della distrazione); a volte efficaci (delle terapie che negano se necessario tutti i principi morali precedenti). Poi, una volta passata la crisi, la paura trasforma questi meccanismi per renderli compatibili con la libertà individuale ed iscriverli in una politica di salute democratica» (https://scenarieconomici.it/jacques-attali-una-piccola-pandemia-permettera-di-instaura- re-un-governo-mondiale/).

Queste parole sono state pronunciate nel 2009, nell’imminenza dell’influenza suina per la cui falsa emergenza fu poi denunciata l’OMS. In esse possiamo avere conferma di un quadro esatto circa le modalità di gestione dell’emergenza sanitaria, anzi addirittura circa la programmazione dell’emergenza stessa, con la previsione delle possibili risposte da parte dei cittadini. Proprio alcuni giorni fa Attali si è fatto intervistare senza indossare la mascherina da due proni giornalisti, che ha redarguito perché tenevano la mascherina sotto il naso. L’aneddoto – che potete trovare in un video su Internet – è la prova provata dell’assurdità della narrazione pandemica, che vale per i sudditi e gli schiavi del sistema, ma non per chi comanda. Biden, Johnson, la Merkel, Draghi, Bergoglio e tutti i “grandi della terra” ostentano disprezzo per le masse, imponendole norme assurde che essi per primi infrangono proprio per dimostrare che l’adesione a questo culto pandemico richiede un assenso fideistico, e non ha nulla di scientifico.

Sua Eminenza il Cardinale Müller, che è persona intellettualmente onesta, ha detto cose già denunciate dal Card. Burke, da Mons. Scheider e da me, tra gli altri; cose che Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Bill Gates e tutti gli adepti del Great Reset hanno sempre dichiarato pubblicamente, addirittura producendo documenti ufficiali e stampando libri in cui spiegano per filo e per segno i differenti scenari che possono essere ipotizzati, dalla pandemia all’emergenza climatica. E le parole del Porporato sono la conferma che il suo nome apposto al mio Appello per la Chiesa e per il mondo dello scorso Maggio 2020 era meditato e voluto. Di quel gesto per certi aspetti coraggioso ringrazio Sua Eminenza.

E mi dispiace che in Germania i media mainstream abbiano accusato il Cardinale Müller di antisemitismo, per il semplice fatto che George Soros e Klaus Schwab abbiano origini ebraiche, mentre hanno evitato scrupolosamente di entrare nel merito della questione. Eppure, analoghe denunce contro l’élite globalista e segnatamente contro Schwab, Gates, Soros, i Rothschild e i Rockefeller siano formulate da rabbini ortodossi e da Ebrei sopravvissuti ai campi di concentramento nazisti. Sono dunque anche costoro antisemiti? Ma, ancora una volta, porre domande ragionevoli a chi è prevenuto non serve a nulla. Come nella fiaba di Esopo, il lupo in cima al corso d’acqua crede di avere il diritto di non farsi inquinare l’acqua dall’agnello che sta a valle.

Posso immaginare che, per un Cardinale che è stato anche Prefetto della Congregazione per la Dottrina della Fede, sia in qualche modo impegnativo e non così semplice prendere posizione su una questione che vede Bergoglio sul fronte opposto a propagandare i vaccini Pfizer e a sostenere la green economy e il capitalismo inclusivo con i Rothschild e i Rockefeller. Ma penso parimenti che, se Sua Eminenza ha avuto l’onestà di denunciare la cospirazione antiumana del Nuovo Ordine Mondiale e le interferenze dei miliardari Gates e Soros nelle sorti delle nazioni, basandosi sull’evidenza e la consentaneità delle loro dichiarazioni, saprà con altrettanta lucidità di analisi riconoscere la stessa consentaneità all’ideologia globalista nell’inquilino di Santa Marta, che proprio in questi giorni ha benedetto un parco interreligioso in Argentina e approvato la Fondazione Fratelli tutti e la sua “formazione olistica” per il dialogo con le religioni. Se sono palesi le interferenze di Soros e di Gates nel governo delle Nazioni, è innegabile la responsabilità di Bergoglio nel dare dignità e legittimità ai complici del WEF e dell’ONU, ai loro piani e a quanti con essi cooperano; perché l’ecumenismo, la divinizzazione della Madre Terra, la dimensione “amazzonica” della Chiesa, il “synodal path”, il transumanesimo della Fondazione per l’Intelligenza Artificiale e tutte le sciagurate innovazioni di questo pontificato sono perfettamente coerenti con questo quadro, sono ad esso strumentali e perseguono il medesimo fine, ossia l’instaurazione quella Religione dell’Umanità che è meta necessaria del Nuovo Ordine Mondiale.

Se l’emergenza sanitaria ha causato danni incalcolabili, essa ha nondimeno il pregio di aver aperto gli occhi a tanti ciechi, di aver guarito tanti sordomuti, che tornano ad ascoltare e a parlare. Questa grazia deve essere per tutti noi un’occasione per saper valutare con uno sguardo soprannaturale quanto accade sotto i nostri occhi, scorgervi i principi ispiratori e gli scopi non dichiarati, denunciarne i responsabili e mettere in guardia i semplici, i quali giustamente si aspettano che siano i loro Pastori a dar loro salutari indicazioni, e non a spingerli nel baratro. E per capire quanto vere siano le parole del Signore: «Senza di me non potete fare nulla» (Gv 15, 5).

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Arcivescovo

16 Dicembre 2021