CHERCHEZ LA RELIGION

by Jean-Francois Orsini

The ever-growing exacerbated political fight between the left and the right actually hides a much more important conflict; it’s a spiritual conflict. Spirituality primarily does mean the credence in another dimension of invisible forces and spirits that have serious powers to influence our material world. But here we are not talking about satisfying oneself easily with spiritually lame instruments including crystals, pyramids or other gadgets of the New Age religion. Once we are aware of the existence of the spiritual dimension, it obligates the honest and inquiring mind to pursue ardently the ultimate truths of the spiritual realm.

There is no other instance in history of a cohort of three most powerful philosophers, Diogenes who was the professor of Plato, Plato who was the professor of Aristotle, and Aristotle himself. Aristotle the heir of the third generation came to believe in the existence of a unique, all powerful god. He was the heir of the three who had pursued truth to that glorious conclusion. He was not converted by the revelation stories of the Jewish and Christian creeds that did not appear in his culture. He found God on his own by the ever-concentrated power of these cumulative minds. A mark of that power being that Aristotle’s disciple, Alexander the Great, went on to build an immense empire from Europe to Asia in surprisingly very few years.

Contrast that with the “intellectuals of the left”. They have not reached the ultimate truth; they have very arrogantly proclaiming their unbelief of the existence of God, unaware of their shameful and risible position. To subject one’s beliefs to the wishes of one’s nonintellectual appendages is not very wise.

On the other hand, believing in God and pursuing the truth, we come to the normal conclusion that it would be most reasonable to inquire what God, who made the universe, is expecting from us, who are part of His creation. We are learning about the “natural law”, derived from the divine law, how things are and therefore how they ought to be. We are led to discover and join the religion that presents the most elaborate and perennial doctrine on these matters. The left has no idea of the existence nor meaning of the process. They have, on their own, decided that what ought to be is what they want ought to be; and they want it now. They are like petulant children who want their way no matter what; rational arguments being absolutely unwelcome.

They want babies in the womb to be even less than untermenschen, “sub-humans”, that was just as Nazis viewed the Jews and other populations to be annihilated. Growing humans in the womb are only blobs of flesh of no inherent value whatsoever. They have decided that “man and women He made them” does not apply. Instead scores of genders are discernable in the penumbra of their low-energy minds. They call all who do not agree with them: racists.

It is time to respond properly to this charge. It is high time to call them “Satanists”. From our inquires of the true nature and narrative of the world of the spiritual, we know of the existence of Satan, the enemy of mankind. The left are the effective minions of Satan who fight against the family with “same-sex marriage”, against marriage and spouses with no default divorce, against children with abortion, against the state with globalism, against the economy and prosperity with socialism, and especially against religion, and the truth about God, with their impenetrable “separation between church and state”. They rightly deserved to be demonized.

Jean-Francois Orsini has written articles in the Wanderer and Crisis publications. He has an MBA and a doctorate in Business from the Wharton school in Finance, Organizational Theory, Strategy and Management Science. He was prior of his third order Dominican chapter for two terms.

