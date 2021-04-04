I PRAY THAT YOU MAY BE BLESSED WITH A CELEBRATION OF THE RESURRECTION OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ THAT WILL BE FILLED WITH PEACE, LOVE, AND HOPE !!!!

JMJ

I hope and pray you have a Happy and Joyous and Blessed Easter! Here is what Our Lord won for us on the Cross…a Church that would ALWAYS teach us true doctrine and would NEVER teach us false doctrine…a Church that would ALWAYS give us true Sacraments and NEVER give us evil liturgies and invalid Sacraments: Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis Christi, June 29, 1943: 31. Just as at the first moment of the Incarnation the Son of the Eternal Father adorned with the fullness of the Holy Spirit the human nature which was substantially united to Him, that it might be a fitting instrument of the Divinity in the sanguinary work of the Redemption, so at the hour of His precious death He willed that His Church should be enriched with the abundant gifts of the Paraclete in order that in dispensing the divine fruits of the Redemption she might be, for the Incarnate Word, a powerful instrument that would NEVER fail. For both the juridical mission of the Church, and the power to teach, govern and administer the Sacraments, derive their supernatural efficacy and force of the building up of the body of Christ from the fact that Jesus Christ, hanging on the Cross, opened up to His Church the fountain of those divine gifts, which prevent her from EVER teaching false doctrine and enable her to rule them for the salvation of their souls through divinely enlightened pastors and to bestow on them an abundance of heavenly graces. ALWAYS, NEVER, EVER & WHATSOEVER

ALWAYS: The “See of St. Peter ALWAYS remains unblemished by any error.” (Vatican I)

NEVER: The See of Peter was given a “gift of truth and NEVER failing faith.” (Vatican I)

EVER: The Catholic Church is prevented “from EVER teaching false doctrine.” (Mystici Corporis Christi)

WHATSOEVER: "And I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of Heaven. And WHATSOEVER thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in Heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose upon earth, it shall be loosed also in Heaven. (Our Lord Jesus Christ, Mt. 16:18-19) The Magisterium of the Catholic Church NEVER teaches heresy. (Mystici Corporis Christi) The "…See of St. Peter ALWAYS remains unblemished by any error." (Vatican I) It was given a "gift of truth and NEVER failing faith." (Vatican I) The Solemn Magisterium is incapable of "EVER teaching any false doctrine." (Vatican I and Mystici Corporis Christi) The Ordinary Magisterium and Ecumenical Councils and Encyclicals are incapable of "EVER teaching any false doctrine." (Mystici Corporis Christi and Humani Generis) Encyclicals, by their very own nature, demand consent and are ALWAYS as spotless in their doctrine as is Our Lord Jesus Christ…he who accepts an Encyclical, accepts Christ; he who rejects an Encyclical rejects Christ. (Humani Generis) "…the power to teach, govern and administer the Sacraments, derive their supernatural efficacy and force of the building up of the body of Christ from the fact that Jesus Christ, hanging on the Cross, opened up to His Church the fountain of those divine gifts, which prevent her from EVER teaching false doctrine." (Mystici Corporis Christi) After reading the following quotes, I hope we can agree that: True Popes NEVER teach heresy in Magisterial documents.

“And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven. And WHATSOEVER thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in Heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose upon earth, it shall be loosed also in Heaven. (Our Lord Jesus Christ, Mt. 16:18-19) The First Vatican Council Dogmatic Constitution of Vatican I,Pastor Aeternus Pope Pius IX, July 18, 1870 A.D. “Indeed, their apostolic teaching was embraced by all the venerable fathers and reverenced and followed by all the holy orthodox doctors, for they knew very well that this see of St. Peter always remains unblemished by any error, in accordance with the divine promise of our Lord and Savior to the prince of his disciples: I have prayed for you that your faith may not fail; and when you have turned again, strengthen your brethren. “This gift of truth and never-failing faith was therefore divinely conferred on Peter and his successors in this see so that they might discharge their exalted office for the salvation of all, and so that the whole flock of Christ might be kept away by them from the poisonous food of error and be nourished with the sustenance of heavenly doctrine.” The First Vatican Council Dogmatic Constitution on the Catholic Faith, Dei Filius Pope Pius IX, 24 April 1870 A.D. “Wherefore, by divine and Catholic faith all those things are to be believed which are contained in the word of God as found in Scripture and tradition, and which are proposed by the Church as matters to be believed as divinely revealed, whether by her solemn judgment or in her ordinary and universal magisterium.” Humani Generis On Modern Errors Pope Pius XII – August 12, 1950 20. “Nor must it be thought that what is expounded in Encyclical Letters does not of itself demand consent, since in writing such Letters the Popes do not exercise the supreme power of their Magisterium. For these matters are taught with the Ordinary Magisterium (Magisterio Ordinario), of which it is true to say: “He who heareth you, heareth me…” (Lk. 10:16) Notice above in Humani Generis, Pope Pius XII infallibly teaches that: Encyclical Letters are the Ordinary Magisterium, “of which it is true to say: “He who heareth you, heareth Me…” (Lk. 10:16) So if we admit that Christ is infallible, Then we must admit that Encyclicals and the Ordinary Magisterium are infallible. Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis Christi, June 29, 1943: 22. Actually only those are to be included as members of the Church who have been baptized and profess the true faith, and who have not been so unfortunate as to separate themselves from the unity of the Body, or been excluded by legitimate authority for grave faults committed. “For in one spirit” says the Apostle, “were we all baptized into one Body, whether Jews or Gentiles, whether bond or free.” 17 As therefore in the true Christian community there is only one Body, one Spirit, one Lord, and one Baptism, so there can be only one faith. 18 And therefore if a man refuse to hear the Church let him be considered — so the Lord commands — as a heathen and a publican. 19 It follows that those are divided in faith or government cannot be living in the unity of such a Body, nor can they be living the life of its one Divine Spirit. 23. Nor must one imagine that the Body of the Church, just because it bears the name of Christ, is made up during the days of its earthly pilgrimage only of members conspicuous for their holiness, or that it consists only of those whom God has predestined to eternal happiness. it is owing to the Savior’s infinite mercy that place is allowed in His Mystical Body here below for those whom, of old, He did not exclude from the banquet. For not every offense, however grave it may be, is such as of its own nature to sever a man from the Body of the Church, as does schism or heresy or apostasy. 31. Just as at the first moment of the Incarnation the Son of the Eternal Father adorned with the fullness of the Holy Spirit the human nature which was substantially united to Him, that it might be a fitting instrument of the Divinity in the sanguinary work of the Redemption, so at the hour of His precious death He willed that His Church should be enriched with the abundant gifts of the Paraclete in order that in dispensing the divine fruits of the Redemption she might be, for the Incarnate Word, a powerful instrument that would never fail. For both the juridical mission of the Church, and the power to teach, govern and administer the Sacraments, derive their supernatural efficacy and force of the building up of the body of Christ from the fact that Jesus Christ, hanging on the Cross, opened up to His Church the fountain of those divine gifts, which prevent her from ever teaching false doctrine and enable her to rule them for the salvation of their souls through divinely enlightened pastors and to bestow on them an abundance of heavenly graces. Mortalium Animos, Encyclical by Pope Pius XI, 1928 “The Magisterium of the Church (“Ecclesia Magisterium”) which in the divine wisdom was constituted on earth in order that revealed doctrines might remain intact forever, and that they might be brought with ease and security to the knowledge of men, … is daily exercised [cotidie exercetur] through the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops who are in communion with him.” (Pius XI, Mortalium Animos, 1928) Note Well: The Teaching Authority (Magisterium) of the Church is exercised every day…not just in extraordinary circumstances, so there is no way to maintain that Vatican II and 63 years worth of Encyclicals and Catechisms from 1958-2021 weren’t the Magisterium of the Church…the Church’s Magisterium is incapable of teaching heresies. “Besides this, in connection with things which must be believed, it is nowise licit to use that distinction which some have seen fit to introduce between those articles of faith which are fundamental and those which are not fundamental, as they say, as if the former are to be accepted by all, while the latter may be left to the free assent of the faithful: for the supernatural virtue of faith has a formal cause, namely the authority of God revealing, and this is patient of no such distinction. For this reason it is that all who are truly Christ’s believe, for example, the Conception of the Mother of God without stain of original sin with the same faith as they believe the mystery of the August Trinity, and the Incarnation of Our Lord just as they do the infallible teaching authority of the Roman Pontiff,according to the sense in which it was defined by the Ecumenical Council of the Vatican. Are these truths not equally certain, or not equally to be believed, because the Church has solemnly sanctioned and defined them, some in one age and some in another, even in those times immediately before our own? Has not God revealed them all? For the teaching authority (magisterium) of the Church, which in the divine wisdom was constituted on earth in order that revealed doctrines might remain intact for ever, and that they might be brought with ease and security to the knowledge of men, and which is daily exercised through the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops who are in communion with him, has also the office of defining, when it sees fit, any truth with solemn rites and decrees, whenever this is necessary either to oppose the errors or the attacks of heretics, or more clearly and in greater detail to stamp the minds of the faithful with the articles of sacred doctrine which have been explained. But in the use of this extraordinary teaching authority (extraordinary magisterium) no newly invented matter is brought in, nor is anything new added to the number of those truths which are at least implicitly contained in the deposit of Revelation, divinely handed down to the Church: only those which are made clear which perhaps may still seem obscure to some, or that which some have previously called into question is declared to be of faith.”



Let us pray to Our Risen Lord that he will give to holy men and women of our Church the grace, wisdom and courage to purify the Church of those men and women who are responsible for the present confusion and error which has been proposed as valid teaching of the Church and has caused the chaos which is inflicting such tremendous harm on the Body of Christ.



