Brenda Beust Smith IS MY NIECE AND GODCHILD, SHE IS A RETIRED WRITER FOR THE HOUSTON CHRONICLE

Posted on February 6, 2022 by abyssum
May be an image of crocodile and outdoors

Brenda Beust Smith

18h  · 

Hate to tell you this, but here’s a preview of my upcoming column: “By now you’ve probably guessed — or may read — that Punxsutawney Phil did NOT see his shadow on Groundhog Day, an indicator for those “up nawth” that they still have six weeks of winter ahead. For decades, Big Al at Gator Country (near Beaumont) has been given Kentucky Fried Chicken on Groundhog Day. If he eats, spring’s coming soon! If he doesn’t, six more weeks of winter. The yankee ‘hog — who has a 47% accuracy record — went back in his hole, a “sometimes” indicator that summer’s still a long way away. Unfortunately this year’s decision agrees with our own famous Texas prognosticator, Big Al, who has a 100% accuracy rate! At 13-foot long, Big Al held the “Biggest Gator in Texas” record until recently. Al’s next door neighbor, Big Texas, recently measured 13’, 11″. Al’s still our hero tho.” 

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
