Enliven your faith in the Eucharist today by meditating with this verse by Thomas Aquinas:
Not to sight, or taste, or touch be credit.
Hearing only do we trust secure;
I believe, for God the Son has said it —
Word of truth that ever shall endure.
Seeing, touching, tasting are in Thee deceived:
How says trusty hearing? That shall be believed;
What God’s Son has told me, take for truth I do;
Truth Himself speaks truly or there’s nothing true.
Sight, touch, and taste in Thee are each deceived;
The ear alone most safely is believed:
I believe all the Son of God has spoken,
Than Truth’s own word there is no truer token.