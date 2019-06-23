Enliven your faith in the Eucharist today by meditating with this verse by Thomas Aquinas

Enliven your faith in the Eucharist today by meditating with this verse by Thomas Aquinas:

Not to sight, or taste, or touch be credit.
Hearing only do we trust secure;
I believe, for God the Son has said it —
Word of truth that ever shall endure.

Seeing, touching, tasting are in Thee deceived:
How says trusty hearing? That shall be believed;
What God’s Son has told me, take for truth I do;
Truth Himself speaks truly or there’s nothing true.

Sight, touch, and taste in Thee are each deceived;
The ear alone most safely is believed:
I believe all the Son of God has spoken,
Than Truth’s own word there is no truer token.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

