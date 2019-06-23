Enliven your faith in the Eucharist today by meditating with this verse by Thomas Aquinas:

Not to sight, or taste, or touch be credit.

Hearing only do we trust secure;

I believe, for God the Son has said it —

Word of truth that ever shall endure.

Sight, touch, and taste in Thee are each deceived;

The ear alone most safely is believed:

I believe all the Son of God has spoken,

Than Truth’s own word there is no truer token.