What can we learn from narcissists?
Toph Muir
Toph Muir, Master of the House Narcissism & Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Nothing
Answered Nov 14, 2017
That evil has a smile. That pain says ‘‘I love you’. That not everyone is deep down a good person. That if someone says ‘soulmate’ in the first two weeks of a relationship you should instantly stone them to death.
Jerry Lockbox
Nov 14, 2017 · 194 upvotes including Toph Muir
May I politely add – that just when you thought you had seen the limits of what someone would do to get what they want when they want, they raise the bar while lowering themselves – repeatedly until you can actually feel how unbelievably fragile reality is
Toph Muir
Toph Muir
Original Author · Nov 14, 2017 · 1 upvote
Teri Amoc
Teri Amoc
Nov 16, 2017 · 16 upvotes
Yup. I call them bottom feeders! Helps me try not to understand – but indeed – the inhumane things they can do to anyone – including their own children and family – is soul destroying
Booey
Booey
Nov 24, 2017 · 7 upvotes
And the thing is.. They have no idea what they are doing! To them, some how, they’ve rationalize with themselves that they are in the right, and you are, no matter what, are in the wrong!
Tammie Liogghio
Tammie Liogghio
Mar 1 · 1 upvote
I have never seen anything like it until I met my boyfriend and then it was to late.
Now I’ve been discarded and I’m trying to pick up the pieces of my broken heart.
Lisa Morris
Lisa Morris
Nov 15, 2017 · 3 upvotes
Wendy
Wendy
Nov 15, 2017 · 5 upvotes including Jerry Lockbox
Wow! Perfectly stated. I am trying to cut the cord with my narc husband and I am having difficulty. However, your response is so right on. I have to keep reminding myself of this every hour of every day.
Maryanne Gelsi
Maryanne Gelsi
Nov 27, 2017 · 2 upvotes
So sad and debilitating these people can make you…
Angela McCulloch
Angela McCulloch
Nov 18, 2017 · 2 upvotes
That has got to be the most insidious place that i have ever been. My son is there now with hid dad.
Catherine Moore
Catherine Moore
Nov 22, 2017 · 4 upvotes
Yes. They are masters at showing how fragile our sense of reality is.
Sharon Fitzgerald
Sharon Fitzgerald
Nov 20, 2017 · 6 upvotes including Jerry Lockbox
WOW!!! that is the best phrase I have ever heard about a narc – reality is unbelievably fragile.
Morgan Chastain
Morgan Chastain
Nov 14, 2017 · 1 upvote
Tania Smith
Tania Smith
Nov 15, 2017 · 2 upvotes
Sally Martin
Sally Martin
Dec 24, 2018
Yes and yes. Evil does indeed exist in human form.
Helen Trowill
Helen Trowill
Dec 23, 2018
Agree with all I was instantly a soul mate!!!
Leah Leon
Leah Leon
Nov 21, 2017 · 1 upvote
Christen Carter
Christen Carter
Dec 9, 2017 · 2 upvotes
Sooooooo very true ! They have no limits to their low
Marianne Paras
Marianne Paras
Nov 15, 2017 · 1 upvote
