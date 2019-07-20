From Your QUORA DIGEST

What can we learn from narcissists?

Toph Muir

Toph Muir, Master of the House Narcissism & Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Nothing

Answered Nov 14, 2017

That evil has a smile. That pain says ‘‘I love you’. That not everyone is deep down a good person. That if someone says ‘soulmate’ in the first two weeks of a relationship you should instantly stone them to death.

Jerry Lockbox

Nov 14, 2017 · 194 upvotes including Toph Muir

May I politely add – that just when you thought you had seen the limits of what someone would do to get what they want when they want, they raise the bar while lowering themselves – repeatedly until you can actually feel how unbelievably fragile reality is

Toph Muir

Toph Muir

Original Author · Nov 14, 2017 · 1 upvote

Teri Amoc

Teri Amoc

Nov 16, 2017 · 16 upvotes

Yup. I call them bottom feeders! Helps me try not to understand – but indeed – the inhumane things they can do to anyone – including their own children and family – is soul destroying

Booey

Booey

Nov 24, 2017 · 7 upvotes

And the thing is.. They have no idea what they are doing! To them, some how, they’ve rationalize with themselves that they are in the right, and you are, no matter what, are in the wrong!

Tammie Liogghio

Tammie Liogghio

Mar 1 · 1 upvote

I have never seen anything like it until I met my boyfriend and then it was to late.

Now I’ve been discarded and I’m trying to pick up the pieces of my broken heart.

Lisa Morris

Lisa Morris

Nov 15, 2017 · 3 upvotes

Wendy

Wendy

Nov 15, 2017 · 5 upvotes including Jerry Lockbox

Wow! Perfectly stated. I am trying to cut the cord with my narc husband and I am having difficulty. However, your response is so right on. I have to keep reminding myself of this every hour of every day.

Maryanne Gelsi

Maryanne Gelsi

Nov 27, 2017 · 2 upvotes

So sad and debilitating these people can make you…

Angela McCulloch

Angela McCulloch

Nov 18, 2017 · 2 upvotes

That has got to be the most insidious place that i have ever been. My son is there now with hid dad.

Catherine Moore

Catherine Moore

Nov 22, 2017 · 4 upvotes

Yes. They are masters at showing how fragile our sense of reality is.

Sharon Fitzgerald

Sharon Fitzgerald

Nov 20, 2017 · 6 upvotes including Jerry Lockbox

WOW!!! that is the best phrase I have ever heard about a narc – reality is unbelievably fragile.

Morgan Chastain

Morgan Chastain

Nov 14, 2017 · 1 upvote

Tania Smith

Tania Smith

Nov 15, 2017 · 2 upvotes

Sally Martin

Sally Martin

Dec 24, 2018

Yes and yes. Evil does indeed exist in human form.

Helen Trowill

Helen Trowill

Dec 23, 2018

Agree with all I was instantly a soul mate!!!

Leah Leon

Leah Leon

Nov 21, 2017 · 1 upvote

Christen Carter

Christen Carter

Dec 9, 2017 · 2 upvotes

Sooooooo very true ! They have no limits to their low

Marianne Paras

Marianne Paras

Nov 15, 2017 · 1 upvote

